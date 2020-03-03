Fat Zimbabwe Legislator Job Sikhala Suffocated His Abductors With A Gigantic Fart

“I then told them that I had to relieve myself and again they did not listen. I then had to summon the biggest fart ever and I sprayed the whole car and they then stopped because of the terrible smell. I knew that once they let me out of the car people would see me and alert others”

The MDC national vice chairperson and Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala, who on Valentine’s Day was acquitted of subversion charges by Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze, has vowed to sue President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the alleged torture he went through since he was arrested in July last year.

Sikhala had been charged with treason over alleged utterances he made in Bikita West last year in which he said he wanted to remove President Mnangagwa from power before the end of his term, a charge which Justice Mawadze ruled to be constitutional.

Addressing hundreds of MDC supporters at the Morgan Tsvangirai memorial soon after his acquittal, Sikhala narrated the harrowing incidences which he underwent during his incarceration saying he was abused, tortured and lost his liberties.

“I will never forgive them for the torrential abuse, persecution and torture on myself. When I get back into my office, I am going to sue Mnangagwa and his people for over US$50 million. I lost my liberty for almost a year. They took my passport which restricted me from going abroad to represent my other clients so that I could fend for my family.

“They charged me a RTGS$5 000 bail before devaluation so I paid an equivalent of US$5 000. Today the money has no value at all. When I go to collect my bail, RTGS$1 000 is going to Bikita East, RTGS$1 000 to Bikita West, RTGS$2 000 Masvingo central, RTGS$1 000 Chivi North and Masvingo West. This money was being held by Mnangagwa and must go to the people,” said Sikhala.

He said he does not regret to call for the ouster of President Mnangagwa saying he does not like the man and no one can force him to.

“Some people came out saying no, Sikhala you were reckless to say that statement but those people are the ones who are reckless because they want to protect Mnangagwa.

“Mnangagwa has killed the future of the people of this country and he has to go. That is a clear and simple message. I knew myself as a lawyer that there was no case. To say Mnangagwa must go is not a crime because I don’t like him. I don’t think there is anyone who wants Mnangagwa to still be President until 2023,” said Sikhala.

He said he was abducted from holding cells at Harare Central police station by alleged state security agents and the army who threatened his lawyers with death if they followed.

“When I was arrested and put at Harare Central, the police told my legal team to go to Rotten Row High Court and that they were going to transport me there. I was left with Biti (Tendai) and Gonese (Innocent).

“While at the police station, a team of formally dressed man came and ordered me to come with them. I then told Biti and Gonese to follow me but they were threatened with death and they backed off.

“I was taken to the car park and I saw two Toyota trucks with members of the army and state security agents. There was also a Toyota Quantum minibus which had armed soldiers. I was then bundled into one of the Toyota trucks and my face was covered from there. I was driven for three hours without knowing where I was or was going.

My lawyers did not know where I was and so did the whole country so I had to act fast or that was my end,” said Sikhala.

Being a gigantic man in stature, Sikhala said he summoned the biggest fart ever which spoiled the air in the car forcing it into a halt with his alleged abductors allowing him to use the toilet.

“I told the people in the car that I could not breathe because the plastic which was covering my face was suffocating me. They did not listen and I had to hatch another plan.

“I then told them that I had to relieve myself and again they did not listen. I then had to summon the biggest fart ever and I sprayed the whole car and they then stopped because of the terrible smell. I knew that once they let me out of the car people would see me and alert others.

“They let me out of the car and I realized I was already in Gutu yet my lawyers were waiting for me at the Rotten Row court. People saw me and took pictures which then went viral on social media,” said Sikhala.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

