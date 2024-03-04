GOODBYE MR IBU, THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES

LAGOS. — John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, the Nigerian Nollywood legend who died at the weekend, was one of the finest actors and comedians of his generation.

He was 62.

His death, announced on Saturday, threw colleagues and fans into mourning.

In October last year, the veteran actor was reported ill and required financial assistance.

A month later, his family confirmed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The amputation became necessary because of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough.

The comic actor burst into the limelight 20 years ago with the movie “Mr Ibu.” featuring another popular actor, Osita Iheme.

He acted in more than 200 Nollywood films including Mr. Ibu, Mr. Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr. Ibu in London, Police Recruit and many others.

On October 15, 2020, the veteran ventured into music and released two singles titled “This Girl” and “Do You Know.”

In 2012, Mr Ibu called for an end to homosexuality in Nollywood, he described it as akin to a virus.

Here are five of the iconic movies Mr Ibu featured in:

Mr. Ibu (2004)

It’s funny scenes from the beginning of this film till its end.

The father-son relationship between Mr Ibu and Paw Paw (Osita Iheme) are memorable. They lived like cat and mouse on most days. It was so intense that MrIbu wrapped his son up and presented him as a wedding gift to a relative.

This film also gave us the popular Paw Paw’s “Biggie, biggie” rap lines.

Mr. Ibu In London (2004)

Mr Ibu entered the UK and after roaming London without sleeping on the streets for five days, he came across an old friend who housed him for months.

In his naivety, Mr Ibu saw an aquarium and called the Oscar albino inside it a shark. He saw a house furnace and almost poured a bucket of water inside it due to his fear that it’d burn down the house.

One time Mr Ibu was on a rotating bed, he thought his village people were operating it. Every time Mr Ibu experienced something for the first time, it was an unforgettable, funny moment.

Parish Priest (2006)

In this movie, Mr Ibu plays the troublesome and drunkard son of Sam Loco Efe. The film became funny when Mr Ibu insisted he should be the one to attend the seminary and become a Reverend Father, instead of his younger brother who actually showed interest.

He was unhinged when he eventually got admission into the seminary. There’s no single rule in the parish he didn’t break. The memorable one was surrendering to konji.

A Fool at 40 (2006)

Kulikuli (Mr Ibu) and his friend, Hygenius (Nkem Owoh), are men in their late 30s parading themselves as the village youths. Without any good thing to contribute to themselves or their community, they peaked into their forties, fooling around the village.

Mr. Ibu Goes to School (2005)

Instead of attending an adult school, a village “egbon adugbo” named John Bull decided to go back to secondary school. John Bull was made a school prefect. You have to watch the movie to see for yourself. — Punch/Agencies.

John Okafor