Journalist Gift Phiri Dies

Gift Phiri

Gift Phiri, the Daily News ’s journalist, has died .

A friend who spoke to the Zimbabwenewslive.com said the veteran journalist has been unwell for some time .

In his tribute , fellow journalist

Dumisani Muleya said “In life it’s very rare to meet and work with colleagues as nice and with an eternally happy frame of mind as this guy. He was always in a jovial mood; and had the knack of making people Iike him a lot.

Besides, he was a good and passionate journalist.

Media colleagues tried all they could; they ran around, contributed in cash and kind, and fought to save his life when he fell sick, but God has his own ways of managing our lives on earth.

In a sense, we are always living in God’s purpose. RIP sbali, as we always greeted whenever we met. “

more to follow

