ZIMBABWE liberation struggle veteran Morton Malianga has died.

He was 90.

Malianga, one of the pioneers of Zimbabwe’s armed liberation struggle, was born in 1930 and was jailed 10 years by the racist Rhodesian regime for his nationalism.

He was vice president of the National Democratic Party and later Zapu’s public affairs secretary.

