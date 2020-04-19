Malaria outbreak kills 131 in Zimbabwe

One hundred and thirty one people have died of malaria across the country in an outbreak that has seen 135 58 people falling sick, the government revealed yesterday.

Seventeen deaths were recorded last week alone in Mashonaland East.

“The cumulative figures for malaria are 135 585 and 131 deaths,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care said yesterday evening.

“A total 201 malaria outbreaks have been reported throughout the country mostly from malarious provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo and Mash East.

The ministry said 90 outbreaks had since been controlled.

“Of the reported cases I 935 were from the under five years of age,” the ministry added. “The deaths were reported from Mutoko district (four) in Mashonaland East province and Mbire district (one).”

There have been reports of unusually high number of malaria deaths in Gwanda and Beitbridge in Matabeleland South, but the government statement did not make reference to the cases.-amh

