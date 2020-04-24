Mnangagwa Compares Himself to Jesus, Says Kuda Tagwirei is his Favourite Disciple Peter

Biblical praise … President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeting Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei on Thursday

HARARE – Comparing himself to Jesus, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday hailed Sakunda Holdings millionaire Kudakwashe Tagwirei as his favourite disciple.

Mnangagwa, speaking after Sakunda Holdings handed over to the government the Arundel Hospital in Harare which was recently renovated and kitted out to the tune of US$5.4 million, said the Sakunda chief appeared to have bought into his vision “more than the others”.

“I want you all to know that we accept with similar gratitude whatever you have brought but of course, even Jesus had twelve disciples but we all know he had more favour towards Peter,” Mnangagwa said, speaking at State House.

“I don’t know the reason but maybe Peter quickly understood Jesus more than the others. I am saying so because I’ve a list of what Sakunda has done and it’s quite a lot in the volumes of the things that we need.”

Tagwirei said his company had finished equipping Arundel Hospital so that it becomes another coronavirus treatment centre. The medical facility had been lying idle for many years.

“Sakunda Holdings and its associates came up with a private initiative to compliment government efforts to curb this pandemic specifically in the provision of health facilities, equipment, training and vaccines,” Tagwirei said.

“The equipment being donated today include PPEs, 15 emergency ventilators, 40 portable ventilators, 35 thousand rapid testing kits, among others, all worth US$2.6 million. The facility will be accessible to every Zimbabwean at no cost.

“To ensure operationalisation of the hospital, 55 medical professionals have been employed and their salaries for six months have been provided. Renovations, equipment installed and running costs at the hospital have cost Sakunda about US$2.8 million.

“Five emergency ventilators, 10 portable ventilators, three portable ultra sound scans, 2,200 rapid testing kits, 1,350 protective suits among other equipment have been installed at the hospital.”

Tagwirei said Sakunda, which chartered an Air Zimbabwe plane to pick up equipment from China last week, was also expecting delivery from China of another consignment including PPEs, 41 ICU ventilators, 41 ventilator monitors, 10 oxygen concentrators and 20 beds.

The company said it would also provide a ZW$30 million grant towards research on the coronavirus by the country’s universities. The money would be released in tranches of ZWL$5 million every month for six months, Tagwirei said.

Opposition politicians have accused Tagwirei of using his connections to the ruling Zanu PF party and the central bank to build his business. Tagwirei denies allegations of “state capture” — the exploitation of public institutions and funds for private interests.

The business tycoon has been Zanu PF’s biggest donor, propped up by a fortune made in the petroleum industry and mining.

Recently, global commodities trader Trafigura negotiated a split with Sakunda after being repeatedly linked with Tagwirei’s murky transactions with the Zimbabwe government.-zimlive

