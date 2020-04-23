Mnangagwa Duped Of US$1 500 Wedding Suits

Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa, was allegedly tricked into parting with US$1 500 by a wedding garments supplier whom he had contracted to supply suits ahead of his wedding last year.

The “conman” was identified as Samson Mavhunga (31) of Hillside, Harare.

Mavhunga charged Mnangagwa US$3 500 and promised to deliver five men’s suits from Italy two weeks before the wedding if he paid US$1 500 deposit.

Mnangagwa paid the deposit but nothing materialised, whereupon he asked for a refund from Mavhunga.

When Mavhunga failed to pay back the US$1 500, Mnangagwa made a police report leading to the former’s arrest.

On Wednesday, Mavhunga appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with fraud.

He was remanded out of custody to May 7 on $1 000 bail and ordered to report once a week to the police and to surrender his passport.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

