Naked Twins Arrested In Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of two male twins who were caught walking the streets naked along Seke Road in Harare.

The Highfield twin boys (21) were seen in a video circulating on social media walking naked along Seke Road near Sunningdale.

In the video clip, the two boys were reciting the Lord’s prayer while people were heard shouting that the boys deserved mob justice.

The Lord’s prayer is a common prayer recited by Christians and is found in the Christian Bible (Matthew (6:9-13) and Luke (11:2-4).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are still in progress. He said:

Yes, we can confirm that we received a report of two boys who were walking naked along Seke Road without even face masks, so we are waiting for medical experts to examine them and see their mental status before the matter is taken to court.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the boys were taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

A mental health nurse at Sally Mugabe Central hospital who refused to be named told The Herald that the men suffer from mental illnesses and there are no issues of ritual acts as alleged by some people.

The nurse added that they were each admitted to the psychiatric units at these two hospitals.

In 2006, the Fichani twins pulled a similar stunt, walking in central Harare, Mount Pleasant and other places, wearing goatskins kilts (nhembe) that covered the essentials only but left the buttocks exposed.

More: The Herald