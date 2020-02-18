Prophet Passion Java Exposed After His Video Speaking In Tongues Turns to Be Chishona Language

Flamboyant prophet Passion Java is well known for his attention-loving antics and his flair for the dramatic.

The prophet who had barely made news for his ministerial antics this time managed to land in the limelight for his service when he spoke in tongues.

The prophet raised quite a number of eyebrows by his rambling in religious tongues as congregants seemed caught in the spirit while the prophet went on and on with his ramblings which some observers felt was fake.

To the normal person, the prophet is heard uttering words to the extent of:

Mbira kateya, brigadier kateya, brigadier mateya!

Watch the video below

According to an online definition speaking in tounges is explained as ‘person who has what is known as

“the gift of tongues” is usually in the midst of religious ecstasy, trance, or delirium. … Experts call this phenomenon glossolalia, a Greek compound of the words glossa, meaning “tongue” or “language,” and lalein, meaning “to talk.” or is a phenomenon in which people speak words that are apparently in languages unknown to the speaker.

In the past the prophet himself has taught about speaking in tongues with what he calls 66 levels of tongues.

Java teaches about Tongues of Man ,tongues of Angels and tongues of God and he goes on to teach on how one can get into a level to start speaking in tongues and how to get more levels of speaking in Tongues.

The prophet who is a social media darling, is known for his incessant bragging about his wealth and putting fellow social media influencer in blast whenever he feels like.

