Soul Jah Love Nearly Killed After Approaching Magaya for Help with Drug Addiction (VIDEO)

By Jonathan Muvengwa

TALENTED Zimdancehall sensation Soul Jah Love, real name Soul Musaka, has turned to Prophetic Healing and Deliverance founder prophet Walter Magaya for help.

The chanter was today at the church for a prayer session broadcast on the church’s YadahTV with a banner inscribed ”Abdominal Infection, Drug Abuse”.

The 30-year-old has been on record saying he’s a drug addict and his visit to Magaya’s PHD Ministries confirms his hidden battles with such substances.

Soul Jah Love was in company of his brother when prophet Magaya questioned him why he was back after he was healed of his leg at the church some months ago.

“It was only a week ago when he started abusing a new drug, took him to see a doctor and he was said to be infected.

“He wasn’t eating properly and he is a known diabetic patient who should be monitoring his condition but is failing to do so. He has also turned violent and is destroying property in his home and seems to be giving up on his life,” narrated his brother.

After the encounter, Prophet Magaya said everything will be fine with the singer and he is soon to give a testimony.

The entertainer’s visit to the church follows a similar move by his ex-wife Bounty Lisa who is also battling a growth on her hip.

The pair joins other notable names and socialites including Kinnah, Knowledge Musona and Beverly Sibanda who have chosen the prophet for spiritual help and physical healing.

Soul Jah Love who has been keeping a low profile lately is riding high on his recent colaboration-Hapana Asingade featuring Roxxine.

Watch the video of the encounter between Soul Jah Love and Magaya below:

