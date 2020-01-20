VIDEO: Chiwenga Refuses to Drink Champagne at Airport , Opted to Pouring the Drink On the Floor

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga today refused to drink his share of the Champagne that was meant for toasting to the newly acquired plane today at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The drinks were opened by Air Zimbabwe catering crew and handed to the senior officials who included Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza as well as Air Zimbabwe bosses.

Minister Matiza and other officials, however, gulped down their drinks.

The Acting President was the most senior government official at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to receive the Boeing 777 aircraft acquired by government from Malaysia.

Matiza flew in with the new plane.

The aircraft which was handed over to Air Zimbabwe landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 12:30PM.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting President Chiwenga said the purchase of the long haul plane showed Government’s commitment to revive the country’s airline.

