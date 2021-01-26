VP Chiwenga To Bury Zimondi, SB Moyo, Matiza on Wednesday

Information Ministry’s permanent secretary Nick Mangwana

Acting President CDN Chiwenga will tomorrow preside over the triple burial of Paradayi Zimondi, Joel Biggie Matiza and Sibusiso Moyo tomorrow.

This was revealed by the Information Ministry’s permanent secretary Nick Mangwana who said the VP will preside over the burial which will take place at 9 AM tomorrow:

The burials of our three departed National Heroes will take place from 0900 tomorrow 27 January 2021. The Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr. CGDN Chiwenga will preside.

VP Chiwenga was rumored to have been airlifted to China, reports the government denied and warned members of the public to stop spreading fake news.

Zimondi, SB Moyo and Matiza all succumbed to COVID-19 last week and they will be buried at the national shrine tomorrow.

Source: Nick Mangwana Twitter