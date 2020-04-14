Zimbabwe Detains 32 Citizens Returning From UK On Coronavirus Quanrantine While Two White Pilots Are Let-Off at Harare Airport

Zimbabwe government on Monday detained 32 citizens who arrived in the country from the United Kingdom aboard an Ethiopian Airlines but let off TWO white pilots .

The 32 who arrived Monday afternoon at Robert Mugabe International Airport were welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Soon after their arrival, they were subjected to a thorough screening process, before they were whisked away in two ambulances and other vehicles from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The exercise to quarantine them is part of the measures by Government to reduce the spread of the deadly COVID-19 which has to date killed three people in Zimbabwe.

The United Kingdom is in the top three of countries which are most affected by the pandemic globally.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

