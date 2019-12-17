Chiwenga Family Hated Marry Mubaiwa

The beleaguered wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry’s relationship with his sisters was broken so much that she blocked them from travelling with him to China for treatment, a report claims.

A Zim Morning Post said that the bad blood between Marry and the Chiwengas was so bad that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was informed and had to counsel her. The source is quoted as saying:

Chiwenga’s sisters did not like Marry from the start and the situation was worse when Marry blocked them from accompanying Chiwenga to India for treatment.

President Mnangagwa was even told about the fallout and he counselled her.

… at a family meeting last week, Marry made things worse for herself after she hit back at the General defending herself.

Chiwenga returned to Zimbabwe after several months in a Chinese hospital where he had surgery on a blocked oesophagus.

On his return, Chiwenga reportedly began divorce proceedings against his wife whom he accuses of attempting to kill him when he was bedridden at a South African hospital.

