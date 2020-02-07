General Chiwenga Targets Ginimbi Who is Related to Marry

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has reportedly seized the Ferrari car that was recently imported by businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure who is popularly known as Ginimbi in a move that could involve General Chiwenga.
Kadungure is related to Marry Chiwenga.
This comes when Kadungure’s Bentley was also impounded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police with ZIMRA accusing of tax evasion after he undervaluing the vehicle he also imported from South Africa.
Kadungure is currently in custody and the state has been opposing his bail application arguing that Ginimbi was likely to interfere with investigations and probably commit the same offence.
More: Mafaro.co.uk