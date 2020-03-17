Liverpool’s Premier League title fate predicted by controversial document that left Fabinho fuming

The only certainty in these times is uncertainty. And the fate of the Premier League this season is no different.

Top-flight clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss their next move after the competition was halted last Friday over fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Liverpool currently stand 25 points clear at the summit and require only six more points from their remaining nine games to secure the championship for the first time since 1990.

A number of options are available to the Premier League, from cancelling the season and handing the title to the Reds through to declaring void the campaign and pretending it never happened.

Each is fraught with issues and complications.

However, one drastic choice that hasn’t yet been considered (and hopefully never will) concerns a promotional tool used at the start of the season.

‘The Script of the Season’ was commissioned by BT Sport to crunch the numbers for every Premier League game, with the course of the campaign plotted throughout their handout.

Some players, such as Liverpool’s Fabinho, took great umbrage at the fact Manchester City once again denied the Reds top spot.

But we only need the last nine or so games. And here’s what would happen if the BT Sport script is used to decide the remainder of the Premier League season.

Video Loading

The title race

Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in their game in hand means Liverpool still need six points going into their remaining fixtures.

The first ends in a 1-1 draw at Goodison in the Merseyside derby, while City keep up their pursuit with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

But the next round of games prove decisive, as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-2 and City are held to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, making it mathematically impossible for the Reds to be caught.

City take out their frustration with a 4-1 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side in the next game, but Liverpool respond by thrashing Aston Villa 4-0 and winning 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, their hopes of reaching the 100-point mark are dashed by a home 1-1 draw at Burnley and a 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

A 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield followed by a 1-0 final-day victory at Newcastle United mean Liverpool end the campaign on 99 points.

City finished on 83 points, Klopp’s men finishing just the 16 points clear.

The Champions League places

While Leicester City would be slated to stay comfortably in third, it’s not such good news for Chelsea with the Londoners pipped to fourth place by a point by Manchester United’s tally of 61.

A strong finish to the campaign means Arsenal finish sixth a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley a further point behind. Sheffield United end up 10th, with Everton 11th.

The relegation places

The biggest change, though, is in the bottom three.

There is little hope for Norwich City, who finish eight points adrift at the bottom, while Aston Villa can’t quite drag themselves out of the drop zone.

Bournemouth, though, can and end up two points clear of the relegation places in 15th.

And with West Ham United and Watford both earning some good victories, it means Brighton and Hove Albion go down after claiming just nine points from their final games.

That’s that, then. After all, computer simulations are never wrong. Are they?-Echo

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

