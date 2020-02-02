Marry’s Lawyer Explains Why VP Chiwenga Is Ditching The Former Model

Prominent lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa who is representing Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga in the nasty divorce case with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly claimed Marry was being ditched for a “newer and modern” woman.

Mtetwa made the remarks when she was arguing for the granting of bail to Marry who is being now in back in remand for allegedly assaulting the family maid, Delight Munyoro.

Mtetwa reportedly further told a Harare magistrate that the court must not turn a blind eye to the fact that the maid was the one who was looking after her children, therefore, she would not have crossed that line.

She added that Marry could not have assaulted Munyoro with her hands as alleged as the accused’s hands were visibly showing injuries.

Meanwhile, four senior prosecutors who were dispatched to oppose Marry’s bail application convinced the court that Marry had the potential to commit similar offences and it would be wrong to free her. They also recommended that she be examined by government doctors as they suspected that she could have a mental problem.

Marry’s mother, Helga Mubaiwa, cried uncontrollably in court after magistrate Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande ruled that Marry could not be granted bail.

More: Mafaro

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

