Michael Gove latest government minister to isolate over virus

Michael Gove is the latest member of the UK Government’s cabinet to go into isolation due to the coronavirus.

It is understood the Cabinet Office minister has been in self-isolation since last night, due to a member of his household showing symptoms.

It comes as Boris Johnson remains in intensive care having first started showing symptoms of Covid-19 a week last Thursday.

He was said to be taken in to hospital on Sunday as a precaution, using his own transport, but his condition rapidly deteriorated over the course of yesterday.

Gove, who spoke on the radio this morning, is understood to be continuing his work as normal, and has not received a test for the virus.

Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary, and Matt Hancock, health secretary were previously both self-isolating after showing symptoms of the virus but have recovered.

Tony Lloyd, Labour MP for Rochdale, is currently in hospital having contracted the virus.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

