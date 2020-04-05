Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, but his symptoms “continue to persist.”

Number 10 said Mr Johnson was taken to hospital as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.

He has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since he tested positive for Covid-19.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson will continue to lead the Government.

Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. Credit: PA

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

