Thai Patient Flees Zimbabwe Hospital Before Corona Virus Test

A 26-year-old man from Thailand fled a hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital as medical staff were preparing to test him for coronavirus, a state-controlled news service said.
- Parirenyatwa Doctors, Nurses Run Away From Suspected Corona Virus Patient
- Zimbabwe accused of cover up after a ‘Mutare woman’ who died after coronavirus referral is identified as Chinese
- Dangerous Zimbabwe Students Stranded in China Barred From Coming Home In Case They Spread Deadly Coronavirus
- Zimbabwe Civil Servants Banned From Foreign Trips As Coronavirus Fears Heightens
- Coronavirus Forces Zimbabwe President to Cancel Travel Plans
- Zimbabwe to deport travellers from coronavirus-hit countries
- Tytan Opens Up on Olinda Chapel Strange Illness
The patient had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News, a streaming service owned by state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers, reported Monday, citing Harare City Health Director Prosper Chonzi.
The patient fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. He was the fourth person sent to the hospital for coronavirus testing. Two other people tested negative, as did a deceased woman of Chinese origin who died before she reached the hospital.
“We have reported the case to the police and we are working hand in hand with them to try and locate the patient as soon as possible and bring them to the hospital for admission,” Chonzi told ZTN.