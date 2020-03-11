Wife demands half Chiyangwa’s wealth after marriage collapses

HARARE – Property tycoon Phillip Chiyangwa risks losing half of his wealth after his customary wife of 26 years set her stall in their divorce battle.

Saniso Katerere is demanding equity in over a dozen companies, claiming the flamboyant Zvimba MP and former ZIFA president started his businesses using money realised from selling his father in-law’s properties.

Chiyangwa “stands to be unjustly enriched if there is no equitable distribution of the assets acquired during the existence of the parties’ unregistered customary law union consummated sometime in 1993,” Katerere said in a Harare High Court filing this week, confirming the dissolution of the marriage.

She said she “contributed significantly to the establishment and growth” of Chiyangwa’s “business empire and investment vehicles directly through financial means, labour and skill and indirectly by providing defendant with emotional, physical, domestic support as a wife and as a mother to four of his children from other unions.”

Katerere wants US$3,500 alimony for the couple’s last born who is now in university.

She also wants Chiyangwa to settle air fares for the child, including medical aid and any other demands that may arise until he is able to look after himself.

Katerere accused Chiyangwa of abusing her physically, emotionally and verbally, but she insisted that she supported him in his political and football administration career.

As part of their divorce settlement, she wants two Mercedes Benz vehicles and all the rights and interest in Old Citrus Farm in Chinhoyi.

She conceded five other vehicles to Chiyangwa.

Katerere wants 50 percent shareholding in Chiyangwa-owned companies – Kilima Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Padley Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Upperwest Pvt Ltd, Pinnacle Property Holdings Limited, Pinnacle Property Company (Pvt) Ltd and 12 others.

Katerere also wants 50 a percent share of the assets held by the Chiyangwa Family Trust.

The case is pending.

