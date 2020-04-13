Zimbabwe coronavirus scare: Three passengers not taken for 21-day mandatory quarantine

Two white pilots, 1 Zimbabwean lady set free from mandatory 21-day quarantine

TWO white pilots who arrived aboard Ethiopian Airline (Reg ETARF), which was carrying 30 United Kingdom based Zimbabweans, were set free and not taken for a mandatory 21-day quarantine period, the Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Sources told this publication that two white pilots (one German and one Swiss international), Heuman Werner whose seat number in the plane was 15A and Jungen Stephan Erwin who was on seat number 1C were whisked away after getting their entry visas.

Government, through Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana had earlier confirmed 30 Zimbabweans arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight adding all would be quarantined at ZIPAM.

“They are coming from a number of different countries and all of them are being compulsorily quarantined at ZIPAM in Darwendale,” he wrote on twitter.

However, Zim Morning Post understands three passengers, two pilots and a Zimbabwean lady claiming to have a health clearance, were set free.

“They were issued with entry visas and have been taken home by the people who were waiting for them,” the source told this publication.

Another source also said a Zimbabwean lady claimed to have a health clearance certificate was also set free and advised to go for “self isolation.”

In an interview with this publication Harare City Council Health Services director Prosper Chonzi said all the returnees were supposed to go for mandatory quarantine.

“As per protocol we will quarantine them at one of our isolation centres at ZIPAM in Mashonaland West and test them keeping regular checks. Those who are symptomatic upon departure will be immediately ferried to Wilkins where we will test them and if found positive we take appropriate treatment action until such time they have recovered,” Chonzi said.

Zim Morning Post is in possession of a passenger manifest with details of the 32 passengers who landed in Harare at 12:30 and will keep track to check whether the names and numbers correspond with the actual figures quarantined at ZIPAM.-Zimmorningpost

