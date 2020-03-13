Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Opens A Very Cold Mortuary As Economy Dies

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed how he held a bizarre ‘First To Die’ Competition at the opening of a new mortuary in Kwekwe. The President revealed that when he was still the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwekwe, he constructed a ‘state of the art’ mortuary with 12 bays which he claimed had very cold temperatures

He then offered a prize to the first family which would bring a dead body to the new mortuary. President Mnangagwa said he announced the prize to residents of Kwekwe’s Mbizo high-density suburb. He went on to say that the prize was promptly claimed by a family whose relative had just died in the hospital.

The President revealed this bizarre narrative at the official handover ceremony of the Laundry and Mortuary Building at Gutu Hospital. The development was spearheaded by Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando.

Unsurprisingly, Zimbabweans on social media were dumbfounded by this bizarre revelation. It seems like some could not comprehend why the President would even say such a thing a few days after threatening to arrest all those who are found with cockroaches in their houses. Some even went as far as suggesting that perhaps President Emmerson Mnangagwa had some deep unresolved psychological issues.

