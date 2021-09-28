30 Zimbabweans Banned from Using Mobile Phones

John Mangudya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has published a list of individuals that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) said to be abusing mobile telecommunications services and other social media platforms to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities.

In a statement signed by RBZ governor, John Mangudya, the central bank said, “The FIU has instructed banks, mobile money operators and other financial service providers to identify and freeze any accounts operated by these individuals and, further, to bar them from accessing financial services for a period of two years, with immediate effect.

“The FIU has also requested the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to bar the said individuals from operating mobile phone lines. The FIU, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor various social media and bank accounts to identify and take action against perpetrators of illicit dealings. Over and above the corrective measures of barring the delinquent individuals from accessing banking and financial services and operating mobile phone lines, the FIU has forwarded their names and particulars to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.”

The bank said members of the public who have information that may assist in identifying more perpetrators are “urged to contact the FIU on WhatsApp numbers 0714039897 or 0780434475.”

VOA Zimbabwe could not reach some of the affected individuals as they were unreachable on their mobile phones, which have since been deactivated by mobile phone providers.

Police are believed to have arrested two of them who are expected to appear in court soon.

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was unreachable as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Below is the list of the people identified by the RBZ as of abusers of mobile phone lines and social media for illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities Name Mobile Number ID Number Rangarirai Guzha 0772291836 632550731R45 Lloyd Mbonga 0772339801 38116287W38 Rodrick Njiva 0772367838 63942104L22 Peter Idi Kubare 0772447491 632591926T50 Ernest Maferefa 0772693796 38056617M38 Munesu Mutsenga 0772868930 632309867H85 Langford Farai Munyati 0773412705 592003269N07 Bairon Mawoyo 0773807594 632246322M50 Edwell Mapondera 0773976016 632399754L18 Shingirayi Shelton Kuzamba 0774067636 631235592S71 Nixon Murwira 0775342305 47171679N47 Nickson Hwai 0775512940 59033874D18 Kudakwashe Hove 0776839724 54105536D03 Washington Kativu 0777205820 43188953N48 Lawrence Kudzaishe Chikanga 0777274162 632046154N86 Pariet Kadembo 0778867383 59153509R47 Wellington Hiya 0779470252 59189755P25 Mehlule Qedisisa Sibanda 0779577864 08928249S29 Fadzayi Mitetwa 0779653563 34107926G34 Show Bobo 0780820062 15106958F15 Admire Sithole 0782226669 580111668f67 Terence Mwadiwa 0782766882 63233901N13 Kudakwashe Mkwanila 0783575100 631553386W63 Jephiter Nzvuwu 0785095252 04176840S04 Rangarirai Sosono 0713801840 05088510N45 Winston Guzha 0719291836 632550731R45 Evans Mutsakanyi 0713640008 150146420W15 Wisdom Chitava 0714665328 432006031X48 Takudzwa Mapeka 0717766751 631520898H18 Farai Celestino Gwezere 0771124634-VOA