Chiredzi crèche owner appears in court

CHIREDZI – Chiredzi crèche owner Zhuwakina Javangwe who left four children locked in her Honda CVR on Tuesday resulting in the death of two has appeared at the local magistrate courts facing three charges.

She is charged with murder, attempted murder and violation of the Education Act. She appeared before Magistrate Misheck Brian Munyaradzi and was not asked to plead. She was remanded in custody to December 9, 2021.

Magistrate Munyaradzi told Jabangwe that the matter would be heard at the High Court and he advised the accused to apply for bail at the same court.

The State said on November 23 at around 6am, Zhuwakina collected 10 children to her school and put four children Naran Chiwara, Devine Mazuyo, Innocentia Lynet Musungati and Celine Shiri in the boot of the Honda CRV and drove to Javas Day care and dropped the children on the seats and forgot the four in the boot. She locked her car and went to class.

At 12pm when Javangwe went to her car to clean it she realised that Naran and Devine were in the car. Devine told Javangwe that Celine and Innocentia were sleeping in the boot.

Javangwe checked and found the two dead and alerted Susan Mukaro who advised her to report the matter Police. Moreblessing Rusere prosecuted.-Masvingomirror

