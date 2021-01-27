Covid-19 positive corpse found in bus at Beitbridge border

Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from COVID-19 into a hearse in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. South Africa, last Saturday became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, as breathtaking new infection numbers around the world were a reminder that a return to normal life is still far from sight. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Mystery surrounds the arrival of a Covid-19 positive corpse of a Checheche man, Shingai Ndlovu, on Monday morning aboard a cross-border bus from South Africa.

It is suspected that the body could have been smuggled into the country to avoid the complicated process of repatriating a body from South Africa.

The body of Ndlovu was discovered aboard a Devine Logistics Bus from Johannesburg to Checheche, which had 16 other passengers, including his wife and child.

According to border sources, Ndlovu was not responsive during Covid-19 screening by Port Health officials, who then called in the police.