Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa turned 16 years old on Wednesday, making him the youngest person to assume the presidency.

Previously, Mnangagwa raised eyebrows when he said 10 + 4 = 40 . He then kept the title as the most incapable mathematician . Today his son asked how old he was . He simply replied ” 9+ 7 ” , maling him 16 yrs old.

