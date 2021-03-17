Fundraiser To Pay Off Harry & Meghan’s $14.6m Mortgage Raises Just $110

A fundraiser set up to pay off Prince Harry and Meghan’s $14.6 million California estate has been shut down after raising just $110.

Anastasia Hanson set up the GoFundMe page two days after the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US, reports Daily Mail.

During the interview, Prince Harry indicated that the United Kingdom’s Royal Family had cut him off financially and that he had been relying on the inheritance left to him by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The 56-year-old Anastasia Hanson from California wanted sympathisers to donate cash to help the Sussexes, insisting that she started the fundraising effort because she felt sorry for the couple.

Ms. Hanson said she was aware that Harry and Meghan have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Her GoFundMe page, which has now been removed, stated that she wanted 2 million of Harry and Meghan’s fans to donate $5 each so they could reach their ambitious goal of $10 million.

The page had read:

I am Anastasia Hanson of Ventura, California and I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan.

After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift.

An archived web copy of the fundraiser shows that it raised $110 from three people – of which $5 was donated by Ms. Hanson herself.

The duo cut ties with the royal family amid allegations that Meghan was being racially abused by some members of the family.

They now seek to start a new life in the United States of America.

More: NDTV