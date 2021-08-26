Interview: Moana’s sister Tatenda ‘Tatts’ accuses mother of witchcraft

Tatenda, Moana’s sister also known as Tatts has accused her mother of practicing witchcraft and visiting witch doctors trying to resurrect Moana’s spirit to avenge her death and haunt people who took her property and belongings.

Moana’s sister Tatenda (Mama Kayla)

Moana’s sister Tatenda (Mama Kayla)

Speaking during an interview on Mangungundengu Podcast, Tatts opened up on a number of issues including her recent fall out with her mom which resulted in a viral video of their argument trending on social media.

“Mama vaiti vakadhakwa vouya mu room mangu votanga kundi blamer saying ndini ndakauraisa mwana wavo (Mimmie Moana). She did that every time she got drunk during the funeral and after the funeral,” said Tatts.



‘Moana never liked the party lifestyle, she did it for her…

“Panenguva yandakaita dzimwe hope dzandisinga ndzwisisi I have asked around people what it means but no one seems to know. I even saw ghosts in my room but after taking drugs I’d feel at ease and see nothing,” she added.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Moana and her sister Tatenda

Moana and her sister Tatenda

Tatts then went on to accuse her mother of holding on to Moana’s belongings and not sharing them as per custom.

“Nhumbi dzaMimmie adzisati dzagovewa. Inini as we speak I only have two ma Wigs aMimmie everything else zviri mu room maMama.

“Vakambotiendesa kun’anga vachino mutsa nyoka ne spirit ya Mimmie kuti itevere vanhu vese vane zvinhu zvake.

Vai wuya ku room kwangu and start accusing me of hiding some of Mimmie’s properties saying ‘saka ukunditi mwanangu akashindira hembe chete? Dzirikupi mota dzake?,” said Tatts.

Speaking about their recent fall out which sparked controversy on social media after Tatts’ video having a fight with her mom broke out, Tatenda said it came after she discovered some questionable claypots with creepy things in them which included her name and Moana’s name on and some red cloths tied on Moana’s clothes hid in her mom’s room.

“Zvakaitika paya is I went home to collect my daughter then ndakapinda mumba ma mhama ndikawona hari nezvimcheka zve red zvinema tsono zvimwe zvaka sungirirwa pa hembe dza Mimmie pamwe pacho panema zita edu.

“Inini I had gone there saying we should pray together nditore mwana wangu. Ndopatakatanga kunetsana,” she said.

“Mhama vanoenda kun’anga dzeku Chitungwiza vakuda kuti nyoka itevere zvinhu zvaMoana apa ini ndini ndinemu bhedha saka zvoreva kuti ichatondi teverawo neni.”

This comes a few months after Tatts admitted to being hooked on drugs and alcohol as a way of dealing with her sister’s death.

During an interview on ZimboLive Tatts said drugs were her only way out to numb the pain of losing Moana since she was more like a father, Mother and friend to her. Nehanda Radio