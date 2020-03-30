Lionel Messi, Barca Players Take 70% Pay Cut

Barcelona FC players have agreed to take a 70% pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.

In a statement, captain Lionel Messi dispelled claims that players were unwilling to have their wages reduced. He said:

Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the club when they ask.

It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.

If we didn’t speak until now, it’s because the priority was to find solutions to help the club and to see who the most affected were during this situation.

For our party, the moment has arrived that, the cut will be 70% of our wage during the state of alarm. We will also help out the club in order for the workers to be paid 100% of their wages.

On Sunday reports indicated that Italian club Juventus’ players and manager Maurizio Sarri agreed to freeze their pay for four months

Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have also agreed to take pay cuts.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

