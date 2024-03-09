Lupita Nyong’o caught passionately kissing Joshua Jackson in Mexico

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o made headlines as they celebrated her 41st birthday with a romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The couple was spotted indulging in PDA, sharing passionate kisses and holding hands while strolling along the sandy beach.

Their public display of affection comes three months after confirming their relationship during a stroll in Joshua Tree, California. Despite initial reports denying any romance, the pair’s affectionate outing suggests otherwise.

This relationship development follows Jackson’s recent divorce filing from wife Jodie Turner-Smith, with sources citing an “unhealthy” marriage.

A recent break-up

Back in October, Nyong’o took to Instagram to explain why she broke up with her former partner, Selema Masekela.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.'”

The intimate moments shared by Jackson and Nyong’o in Mexico offer a glimpse into their blossoming romance, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next chapter together.-Marca