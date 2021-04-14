Man Who Violated Corpse Awaits Sentence

A Harare man who allegedly abused the corpse of a woman he had a crush on during her lifetime is expected to be sentenced this Wednesday.

Big Sipiliano was convicted by Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova after he found him guilty of violating a corpse and indecent assault.

Sipiliano of KB169 Jacha in Epworth pleaded not guilty to the charges arguing in his defence that he never committed the offence as alleged by the State.

Prosecutors Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo told the court that on 2 January 2021, the informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the body lay in state.

It is alleged that Sipiliano got inside the room and said:

Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro. (I have always loved this woman. I wish I had been intimate with her before her death, this will not end well).

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

It is further alleged that Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and said she was still looking beautiful.

He allegedly went on top of the corpse and started making sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on.

One of the mourners tried to restrain Sipiliano from the act but it was in vain as he allegedly threatened to assault her.

After the act, Sipiliano went to the informant and grabbed her from behind.

More: The Herald