Tendai Biti Bounces Back To Parliament

Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Tendai Biti, who is the current MDC Alliance vice president, and five other former PDP MPs have bounced back to Parliament following their controversial expulsion a few weeks ago.

In her ruling, Justice Amy Tsanga found the man who initiated the recall was not a legitimate member of the PDP.

Former Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume told HStv that they are in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya — Mbizo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu — Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu — Pumula and Regai Tsunga — Mutasa South were recalled from Parliament by a PDP faction on 17 March this year.

One Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general wrote to Mudenda advising him that the six had ceased to represent their party.

The letter was copied to MDC-Tsvangirai, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, the Multiracial Christian Democracy, Zanu Ndonga, Zimbabwe People First and Transform Zimbabwe, which were all part of the MDC-Alliance ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC-Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.

When the MDC Alliance was formed under the leadership of the late former MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai, Biti and Matibenga went separate ways.

Biti and others joined the coalition under Tsvangirai, who was succeeded by Nelson Chamisa when he died a few months before the elections.

Matibenga and her faction joined hands with the Joice Mujuru-led People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) ahead of the 2018 general elections.