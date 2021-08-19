MDC-T Shadow Cabinet And Ministers Of State | FULL LIST

Douglas Mwonzora

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora on Thursday appointed a 26-member shadow Cabinet as well as 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

MDC-T Shadow Cabinet

Defence and War Veterans: Morgen Komichi Energy and Power Development: Chief Ndlovu

Environment, Climate Change: Winfreda Yvonne Musarurwa Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Memory Mbodia Finance and Economic Development: Tapiwa Mashakada Foreign Affairs: Brian Dube International Trade: Reuben Chikudo Health and Child Care: Ruth Labode Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science And Technology Development: Samuel Banda Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Piniel Denga Industry and Commerce: Dr David Tekeshe Information Communication Technology, Postal And Courier Services: Khalipani Pugeni Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: Sipho Mokone Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Anele Ndebele Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: Paurina Mpariwa Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Climate and Rural Settlement: Joyce Makonya Local Government and Public Works: Gift Banda National Housing and Social Amenities: Dorothy Ndlovu Primary and Secondary Education: Nomalanga Khumalo Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation: Vincent Tsvangirai Women’s Affairs and Community Development: Dorothy Ndlovu Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Lindiwe Maposa Transport and Infrastructural Development: Tichivanani Mavetera Mines and Mining Development: Chinyanganya State Security: Peter Moyo Water Resources: Brightness Mangora

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

Harare: Morgen Femai Mashonaland West: Gift Konjana Mashonaland East: Jane Chifamba Mashonaland Central: Gift Chimanikire Masvingo: Festus Dumbu Matabeleland South: Ekem Moyo Matabeleland North: Lwazi Sibanda Bulawayo: Nomvula Mguni Midlands: Teti Banda Manicaland: Giles Mutsekwa

