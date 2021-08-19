MDC-T Shadow Cabinet And Ministers Of State | FULL LIST

08/19/2021 0
Douglas Mwonzora

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora on Thursday appointed a 26-member shadow Cabinet as well as 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

MDC-T Shadow Cabinet

  1. Defence and War Veterans: Morgen Komichi
  2. Energy and Power Development: Chief Ndlovu
  1. Environment, Climate Change: Winfreda Yvonne Musarurwa
  2. Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Memory Mbodia
  3. Finance and Economic Development: Tapiwa Mashakada
  4. Foreign Affairs: Brian Dube
  5. International Trade: Reuben Chikudo
  6. Health and Child Care: Ruth Labode
  7. Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science And Technology Development: Samuel Banda
  8. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Piniel Denga
  9. Industry and Commerce: Dr David Tekeshe
  10. Information Communication Technology, Postal And Courier Services: Khalipani Pugeni
  11. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: Sipho Mokone
  12. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Anele Ndebele
  13. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: Paurina Mpariwa
  14. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Climate and Rural Settlement: Joyce Makonya
  15. Local Government and Public Works: Gift Banda
  16. National Housing and Social Amenities: Dorothy Ndlovu
  17. Primary and Secondary Education: Nomalanga Khumalo
  18. Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation: Vincent Tsvangirai
  19. Women’s Affairs and Community Development: Dorothy Ndlovu
  20. Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Lindiwe Maposa
  21. Transport and Infrastructural Development: Tichivanani Mavetera
  22. Mines and Mining Development: Chinyanganya
  23. State Security: Peter Moyo
  24. Water Resources: Brightness Mangora

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

  1. Harare: Morgen Femai
  2. Mashonaland West: Gift Konjana
  3. Mashonaland East: Jane Chifamba
  4. Mashonaland Central: Gift Chimanikire
  5. Masvingo: Festus Dumbu
  6. Matabeleland South: Ekem Moyo
  7. Matabeleland North: Lwazi Sibanda
  8. Bulawayo: Nomvula Mguni
  9. Midlands: Teti Banda
  10. Manicaland: Giles Mutsekwa

data-full-width="">