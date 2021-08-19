MDC-T Shadow Cabinet And Ministers Of State | FULL LIST

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora on Thursday appointed a 26-member shadow Cabinet as well as 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.
MDC-T Shadow Cabinet
- Defence and War Veterans: Morgen Komichi
- Energy and Power Development: Chief Ndlovu
- Environment, Climate Change: Winfreda Yvonne Musarurwa
- Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Memory Mbodia
- Finance and Economic Development: Tapiwa Mashakada
- Foreign Affairs: Brian Dube
- International Trade: Reuben Chikudo
- Health and Child Care: Ruth Labode
- Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science And Technology Development: Samuel Banda
- Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Piniel Denga
- Industry and Commerce: Dr David Tekeshe
- Information Communication Technology, Postal And Courier Services: Khalipani Pugeni
- Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: Sipho Mokone
- Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Anele Ndebele
- Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: Paurina Mpariwa
- Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Climate and Rural Settlement: Joyce Makonya
- Local Government and Public Works: Gift Banda
- National Housing and Social Amenities: Dorothy Ndlovu
- Primary and Secondary Education: Nomalanga Khumalo
- Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation: Vincent Tsvangirai
- Women’s Affairs and Community Development: Dorothy Ndlovu
- Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Lindiwe Maposa
- Transport and Infrastructural Development: Tichivanani Mavetera
- Mines and Mining Development: Chinyanganya
- State Security: Peter Moyo
- Water Resources: Brightness Mangora
Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
- Harare: Morgen Femai
- Mashonaland West: Gift Konjana
- Mashonaland East: Jane Chifamba
- Mashonaland Central: Gift Chimanikire
- Masvingo: Festus Dumbu
- Matabeleland South: Ekem Moyo
- Matabeleland North: Lwazi Sibanda
- Bulawayo: Nomvula Mguni
- Midlands: Teti Banda
- Manicaland: Giles Mutsekwa
