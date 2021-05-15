Mining mogul Sakupwanya off to Dubai

BETTER Brands chairman and founder of Scott foundation Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya has landed a slot to present at a prestigious business summit to be held in Dubai this month, Zim Morning Post can report.

The summit is an annual International business summit which is slated for May 20 to May 21.

The prestigious event will be graced by international thought leaders and young entreprenuers from both developed and developing countries.

It is being organized by Leaders without Borders Development Centre (LWBDC) .

Speaking to Zim Morning Post this week, the gold dealer and philanthropist said he was humbled to be given such an opportunity which he will maximise to market brand Zimbabwe.

He said the platform will create a game changing opportunity and cross pollination of ideas for young business leaders .

“This is a game changer for us and we will have an opportunity to cross pollinate ideas as young business executives and we shall get the opportunity to learn adopt skills from experienced business people,” said Sakupwanya.

“It is also a networking Centre for business to connect globally whilst encouraging global partnership and alliances,”he added.

LWBDC is based in Dubai and is a community based organization focused on improving leadership skills while creating an environment for trade and investment opportunities.

The invitation comes hot on the heels of Sakupwanya’s appointment as the chairperson of Gold Buyers Association of Zimbabwe.

He is one of Zimbabwe’s leading yohng entrepreneurs with interests in mining, farming and jewelry processing.

He has managed to establish a name with his jewellery company Better Brands, in a sector largely dominated by international companies. Apr 28, 2021, 2:44 PM

to me

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

