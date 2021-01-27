Minister reinstates Jacob Mafume as Harare Mayor

ACTING Local Government minister Jenfan Muswere has reinstated three Harare councillors, namely Mayor Jacob Mafume, Luckson Mukunguma and Anthony Shingadeya, after suspending them on allegations of facilitating the illegal allocation of land

The trio was suspended with 3 other councillors on allegations of gross incompetence and misconduct of duty.

The six were facing criminal charges involving abuse of office.

Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) working together with the Police Anti-Corruption Unit on allegations of trying to bribe a potential key State witness in his forthcoming trial on corruption-related charges involving the allocation of two stands, barely six days after being granted bail by the High Court and a few hours after sailing through a routine remand.

Mafume is currently out on $40,000 bail. – Online