Mugabe, Chiwenga Removed From 18-Year-Old European Union Sanctions List

Grace Mugabe placed on the list where the application of measures is suspended

Also placed on the suspended list is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Perence Shiri a retired Zimbabwean air officer serving as Minister of Lands and commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Philip Valerio Sibanda.

ZIMBABWE‘s fallen former president Robert Mugabe was Monday removed from the European Union (EU) embargoes’ list as the union of 27 member states renewed its arms embargo and targeted assets freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for one year until 20 February 2021.

The EU said it came to the decision taking into account the situation in Zimbabwe, including the yet to be investigated the alleged role of the armed and security forces in human rights abuses.

“The arms embargo, as well as the asset freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries, do not affect the Zimbabwean economy, foreign direct investment, or trade,” the EU said in a statement.

“The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU on 18 February 2020. Restrictive measures were initially introduced in February 2002, when the Council expressed grave concern at the situation in Zimbabwe, in particular with regard to serious human rights violations by the country’s government at the time.”

Elsewhere, the existing restrictive measures against four individuals were suspended.

Meanwhile, the EU said it had adopted conclusions on Zimbabwe restating the EU’s continued support for economic and political reforms in the country, as well as for the formal political dialogue which was resumed in 2019, as a step towards a more constructive EU-Zimbabwe relationship.

The conclusions note the ongoing acute humanitarian crisis in the country, and renew the EU’s support for the people of Zimbabwe in various sectors, such as economic development, primary health care, resilience building, as well as through humanitarian assistance.

The EU said Council conclusions highlight that the EU stands ready to review the whole range of its policies at any time, when justified, based on developments in the country.

-Zim Morning Post

