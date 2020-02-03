Olinda Chapel divorces Tytan, says she was deceived for Immigration papers

By Jonathan Muvengwa

SOCIALITE and singer Tytan’s baby mama, Olinda Chapel has filed for divorce.

In her papers, Olinda claimed she was deceived into a marriage of inconvenience by Tytan whose real name is Njabulo Nkomo.

The pair made headlines last year after Olinda accused the singer of being a serial bed-hopper. The two had exchanged vows in June 2018 and the marriage still subsists.

Olinda and Tytan were later blessed with a minor child in April last year.

According to summons, Olinda is claiming maintenance of the child and an order to nullify the marriage which she feels was of convenience.

“It is just and equitable that custody of the minor child be awarded to the Plaintiff with the Defendant getting reasonable access.

“It is just and equitable that the Defendant pay maintenance for the minor child until she reaches the age of majority,” she said.

The socialite said Tytan wanted to use their union to gain a UK residence status.

“At the time the parties entered into the marriage and exchanged vows, no valid marital union was created as Plaintiff (Olinda) was not aware that the Defendant (Tytan) was entering into the marriage exclusively for the purpose of his acquisition of immigration papers entitling him to remain and reside in the United Kingdom of Great Briatin and by virtue of Plaintiff’s permanent immigration status.

“The marriage between the parties, was a marriage of convenience to enable Defendant (Tytan) to acquire United Kingdom of Great Britain immigration papers,” reads parts of the summon.

She further claims the two never had connection as husband and wife.

“There was no valid marital union as there was no meeting of the minds at the time the parties entered into the marriage,” she said.

Olinda said she was fooled into the marriage.

“Plaintiff (Olinda) believed the marriage was for love when the Defendant (Tytan), the marriage was just a conduit to acquire United Kingdom of Great Britain immigration papers enabling him to remain and reside in that country using Plaintiff’s immigration status.

“Defendant fraudulently misrepresented Plaintiff into entering into the marriage believing it to be for love when in actual fact the Defendant intended the marriage to be entered into it for purpose of his acquisition of immigration papers entitling him to remain and reside permanently in the United Kingdom.” she claimed.

