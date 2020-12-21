PICTURES: Nyasha Mushekwi Weds Swedish Beauty

Former CAPS United Player Nyasha Mushekwi over the weekend married his Swedish fiance Arsema Ghebrehiwot at a ceremony held in Sweden. The development was posted by ZimCelebs Official on Instagram which congratulated the couple and shared the following pictures.

Mushekwi according to My Zimbabwe proposed to Ghebrehiwot in November 2018 in Seychelles. Mushekwi was previously married to Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa before the two went their separate ways a few years ago.