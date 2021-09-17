Prophet faces rape charges

file photo

A self-styled prophet from Gweru has appeared in court facing allegations of rape after impregnating a 21-year old woman during a cleansing ceremony at Boterekwa’s Dunraven Falls.

Shepherd Mbwazvo(34) who stays in Ascot, Gweru appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula facing charges of rape.

It is the State’s case that in April this year the complainant approached Mbwazvo for help in stopping menstrual cramps while she was in the company of other congregants.

The accused then proceeded to attend to other congregants at Boterekwa Dunraven Falls before isolating the complainant.

It is further alleged that Mbwazvo ordered the complainant to undress and lie on the ground before raping her.

The matter came to light when the complainant was questioned by her mother about the pregnancy.

The accused was remanded in custody to October 6 for the continuation of trial.-zbc