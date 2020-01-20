Rapper Drake is Coming to South Africa

Drake

Drake is coming to SA & you won’t believe how much his Tickets will cost! Drake is coming back to the motherland and it’s closer than you think.

The Canadian rapper is headed to Africa in March 2020 where he will hold concerts in SA, Ghana, and Nigeria and SA is first on the lineup. The great news for all South African Drake fans is that he will be performing three concerts in three different cities.

At this point, we know all you care aboutis whether you can afford to go to a Drake concert. The ticket prices are as follows: General Tickets and Silver Tickets are going for R575 and R791 respectively. Golden circle tickets are being sold for R1,871 and the VIP tickets go for R3,238. The VIP plus and the VIP premier is going for R10,000 and R17, 991 respectively.

The South African dates are as follows:

South Africa (Johannesburg) on March 18, 2020

South Africa (Durban) on March 20, 2020

South Africa (Cape Town) on March 22, 2020

