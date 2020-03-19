South Africa Erects 40 km Fence to Prevent CoronaVirus From Entering

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa plans to install a 40-kilometer (25 mile) fence on its land border crossing with Zimbabwe to prevent undocumented migrants and people infected with the coronavirus from entering, as part of emergency measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The specifications of the 1.8 meter high fence at the Beitbridge border post have already been finalized along with the appointment of a contract, the Department of Public Works said in a statement Thursday. The barrier is expected to be completed within a month. The department didn’t specify the costs.

