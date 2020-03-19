Zim Rapper Kikky BadAss Busts it Open in Pink Monokini Swimwear

Zimbabwe Female rapper — Kikky BadAss — gave her more than 51 000 followers on Instagram an eyeful with some hot new pictures wearing a pink monokini swimwear and busting it open. She also showered on camera just to ensure fans stay glued to her account. While showing her toned legs and torso, Kikky BadAss lost it when she exhibited run of the mill pata-pata. That said, she is never shy of showing her svelte body at any given opportunity including her X-rated music videos.

kikky BadAss sent twitter ablaze when she posted the picture but the pata pata messed it all.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

