Strive Masiyiwa Provides Free Online Study Material for Pupils

Students have been provided free online education material during the lockdown, following a partnership between the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Higherlife Foundation.

Learners can access the learning material through the Ruzivo platform on www.rdl.co.zw.

Higherlife Foundation is a philanthropic organisation founded by businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi.

In a statement on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the ministry would continue to provide services to stakeholders at its offices across all the country’s provinces.

“As the ministry attempts to come up with a raft of measures to engage learners, their parents and guardians are urged to encourage learners to continue to study hard,” she said.

“In the interim, learners are advised to log onto the Ruzivo platform, www.rdl.co.zw, for study material and other educational related materials. Our partner Higherlife Foundation is availing the platform at a zero rate.

“The ministry urges its stakeholders, teachers and learners included, to maintain social distancing and to adhere to correct hygiene practices recommended by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.”

Schools, colleges and universities closed early on March 24 following the declaration by President Mnangagwa that the Covid-19 disease was a state of national disaster and thus allowing emergency measures to be taken.

