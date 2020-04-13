Tsvangirai’s MDC Pulled Out Of MDC Alliance – Hwende

Chalton Hwende, a leader in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has claimed that the MDC that was formed by the late Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of the MDC Alliance.

These remarks follow a Supreme Court ruling on the MDC leadership crisis that reinstated Thokozani Khupe as the leader of the party and demoted Chamisa to a Secretary of Policy and Research in the party.

Chamisa’s supporters argue that the ruling does not concern the MDC Alliance which is an amalgamation of a number of parties formed to contest in the 2018 elections. Hwende, one of those opposed to the ruling said:

The MDC of Tsvangirai pulled out and went with Khupe, contested election and got voted by 45,000 I even stood with an MDC-T candidate in 2018.

The MDC Alliance, the political party we formed to contest the 2018 Elections was even recognized by the Constitutional Court as a political party. Read for yourself this judgment No CCZ 21/19.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Khupe must lead the party on an interim basis until a congress is convened. Alex Tawanda Magaisa, a former advisor to Tsvangirai asserts that there are many issues which make it difficult for Khupe to implement the ruling.

