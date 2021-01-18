U.K. tell its citizens not to visit Zimbabwe

UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to:

the whole of Zimbabwe based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

From 4am on Saturday 9 January, visitors arriving into the UK who have been in or transited through Zimbabwe in the previous 10 days will not be permitted entry. British and Irish citizens, and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK arriving in the UK from Zimbabwe need to self-isolate on their return.

Check the latest guidance for England,Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Travel to Zimbabwe is subject to entry restrictions

Zimbabwe opened its land borders and international airports to tourists in addition to Zimbabwean nationals and valid permit holders on 1 December 2020.

Tourists and non-residents entering Zimbabwe must possess a negative COVID-19 test result, issued no more than 48 hours before their arrival at the border. If you are not a Zimbabwean citizen or resident and you do not have a negative test result, or if you exhibit COVID-19 symptoms on arrival, you will be denied entry into Zimbabwe.

People arriving in Zimbabwe are subject to a 14-day quarantine period. If you arrive with a negative COVID-19 test issued within 48 hours of arrival, or test negative at the airport, you may self-isolate at a designated address. If you test positive for COVID-19 at the airport, you will have to quarantine in a government-approved facility.

See Entry requirements for more information before you plan to travel.

Preparing for your return journey to the UK

If you’re returning to the UK from overseas, you will need to:

There is a curfew between 6pm and 6am which is being enforced by the security services. The Zimbabwean government has said that restaurants and bars are closed.

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets remain open between 8am and 3pm only.

You should avoid any political gatherings or demonstrations. These can be unpredictable, can turn violent without notice and the response from the security forces may be disproportionate. You should exercise a high degree of caution and monitor local media and this travel advice for updates.

Taking photographs of members of police and armed forces personnel and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted. You should avoid political activity, or activities which could be considered political, including political discussions in public places.

Ensure you carry identification, so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces.