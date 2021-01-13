Warriors leave for CHAN tournament

The Zimbabwe senior national team has left the country this afternoon heading to Cameroon for the CHAN tournament which is set to commence on Saturday.

Zimbabwe will play hosts Cameroon in the opening match on of the tournament on Saturday, CHAN is a CAF recognised tournament only played by players who ply their trade in their domestic leagues.

Below are some of the photos that were shared by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) on their Facebook page, in relation to the Warriors’last training session before depature,under the watchful eye of coach Logarusic together with his assistants Chitembwe and Ndiraya.

#GoWarriorsGo

Below is the full Warriors squad that travelled to Cameroon.

CHAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Partson Jaure (Dynamos) Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United) Ian Nekati (Chicken inn) Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles) Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders) Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders

Richard Hachiro (Caps United) Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United) Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Strikers

Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn) Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds) Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)