Warriors Legend Esrom Nyandoro Undresses in Fight Against COVID-19

Esrom Nyandoro

WARRIORS and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Esrom Nyandoro has decided to auction some of his football memorabilia to raise funds for the fight against Coronavirus which targets to raise one million masks.

Nyandoro, who left the now defunct AmaZulu to join Mamelodi Sundowns, said he was approached by two Zimbabwean ladies among them the vivacious former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma who sold him the idea of coming on board as they sought to raise one million masks and sanitisers to be used as prevention for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I immediately agreed and said I don’t have a problem with that. The idea is really not about how much will be raised but it’s the objective behind that, which is for a good cause.

“As much as I am this side, home is home, I am a Zimbabwean and I love my fellow countrymen from back home so like I said I think its not about money but for a good cause and I hope whatever we are going to raise on the particular day will make a difference towards the one million masks,” said Nyandoro.

He said ever since the idea came about, he has been receiving a lot of support from everywhere as people want to be part of the fight against the pandemic that has to date infected over two million people worldwide.

The auction was initially set to be conducted on Thursday but they were now contemplating on moving it forward due to the overwhelming support.

“A lot of people are phoning saying why shouldn’t I give them a chance and so Thursday might be too soon to hold the auction.

“I might also auction my boots that I wore when we played against Ghana in the African Nations Cup finals in Egypt. This is just a good gesture to my Zimbabweans. I am sure you know how precious it is to keep these things that that we wore during our playing times, they are our most prized possessions but we are talking about a life saving gesture here,” said Nyandoro.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

