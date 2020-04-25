Woman Who Unleashed Brutal Attack on Minister SB Moyo In London Returns To Zimbabwe

A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean woman who was among a group of people who allegedly attacked Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo in London last year is among the 26 people who returned to the country on Monday.

Mary Nyandoro, who is thought to be an MDC activist, is among the returnees who are quarantined at Belvedere Technical Teachers’ College.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke confirmed the presence of Minister’s attacker, saying the returnees are attention seekers bent on fomenting disunity within the populace. Said Matuke:

Ms Nyandoro is among the batch of 26 UK returnees who are complaining about the facilities at the college.

Now is not the time to score cheap political mileage, as Government, with the rest of the world is making frantic efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

These people are attention seekers with a political agenda. This is not the time for politicking, the pandemic is serious.

We cannot risk their families because they have their own motives. The activists are trying to politicise Covid-19 and trying to destabilise the spirit of unity, which is currently prevailing in the country.

We will only be able to give attention to such behaviour after we manage to control the pandemic.

Nyandoro is alleged to have been part of a group of Zimbabweans who poured water on Minister Moyo while he was in London on government business.

The group was waving placards and was demanding the release of MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala who had been arrested and was facing treason charges.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

