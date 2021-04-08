Zimbabwe join Sadc troops to intervene In Mozambique

The Southern Africa Development Community will deploy troops to Mozambique to thwart an Islamic insurgency that has claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands in that country.

A Sadc Double Troika Summit on Thursday directed “an immediate technical deployment” to deal with the acts of terrorism in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region.

A technical deployment in military parlance can be defined as “assigning people to serve in various locations, especially soldiers and other military personnel.

A deployment may include soldiers as well as equipment and generals”.

The Double Troika comprises Mozambique (current Sadc Chair) Malawi (incoming Chair), Tanzania (outgoing Chair); and the Troika – Botswana (current Chair), South Africa (incoming Chair) and Zimbabwe (outgoing Chair).

After the summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, “Sadc will take responsibility in dealing with the threat in Cabo Delgado. Our Sadc force should be capacitated immediately.” President Mnangagwa added: “The Troika submitted its report to the Double Troika and the Double Troika endorsed the decision of the Troika. “What’s happening now is that the defence chiefs have the responsibility of implementing decisions of the double Troika.”